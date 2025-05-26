Man Group plc Invests $756,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 285.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares in the company, valued at $263,367,288.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 795,635 shares of company stock worth $24,611,535 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Citigroup upped their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $30.71 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

