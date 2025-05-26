Man Group plc Makes New $593,000 Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 640,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

NYSE:LTH opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

