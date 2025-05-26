Man Group plc Makes New $623,000 Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $14,786,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 291,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 109,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of VLRS opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

