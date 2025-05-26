Man Group plc Makes New $694,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $393.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis K. Lee acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,946.40. The trade was a 8.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda Findley acquired 61,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $434,462.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,234.72. This represents a 11.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,220 shares of company stock worth $576,206 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

