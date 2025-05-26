Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Adient by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Adient plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $28.48.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

