Man Group plc Makes New Investment in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MLNK opened at $15.94 on Monday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.97.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

