Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

NYSE PB opened at $69.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,290.30. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $460,409. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

