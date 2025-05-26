Man Group plc Purchases 33,771 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 291.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Indivior were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Indivior by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Indivior by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Indivior by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 174,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INDV stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

