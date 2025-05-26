Man Group plc Purchases 46,808 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Man Group plc increased its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FutureFuel by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FF opened at $3.90 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. The trade was a 300.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

