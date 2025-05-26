Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $39,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,665.58. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,642.48. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,089 shares of company stock worth $768,362. 26.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

