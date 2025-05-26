Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,054,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

