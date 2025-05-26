Man Group plc Sells 112,483 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celanese by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $153.71.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

