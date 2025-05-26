Man Group plc Sells 1,814 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.88. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $647,319. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $214,352.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,292.30. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,721 shares of company stock worth $992,965 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

