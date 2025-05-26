Man Group plc Sells 21,677 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $939.54 million, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

