Man Group plc Sells 264,000 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vestis were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vestis by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 382,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,766,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE VSTS opened at $5.97 on Monday. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vestis news, COO William J. Seward bought 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,270.26. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

