Man Group plc Sells 355 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

