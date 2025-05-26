Man Group plc Sells 4,744 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

