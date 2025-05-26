Man Group plc Takes $548,000 Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 799,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. ADTRAN’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.