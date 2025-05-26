Man Group plc Takes $611,000 Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 246,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,470 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price target on New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

