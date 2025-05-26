Man Group plc Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,163.34. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $31,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,188.40. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCMD. B. Riley raised Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

