MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 186.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MannKind by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 12,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $53,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,109.20. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,746 shares of company stock worth $589,958. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

MannKind stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.14. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.