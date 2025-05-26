McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $895,190.40 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $715.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $731.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $689.88 and a 200 day moving average of $634.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

