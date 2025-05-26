Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $64.23 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

