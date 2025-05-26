Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 24th

Get alerts:

Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Rigetti Computing are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms are generally more established and financially stable than small-cap companies but still offer higher growth potential than large-cap blue-chip stocks, positioning them as a middle ground in terms of risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 92,193,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,054. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,482,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,803,128. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,422,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,295,348. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,062,374. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 107,726,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,147,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

