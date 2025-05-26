Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1,631.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 507,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.9%

USLM stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

