Millennium Management LLC Buys 335,889 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 34,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.5%

SCS stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

