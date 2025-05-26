Millennium Management LLC Buys 352,186 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 333.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glencore plc bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 111,203 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 567,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 245,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of CENX opened at $15.68 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

