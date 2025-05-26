Millennium Management LLC Sells 125,382 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,307 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 125,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

