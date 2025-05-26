MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,709 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBC

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.