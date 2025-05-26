MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.30.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

