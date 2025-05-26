MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $16,477,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

