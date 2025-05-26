MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.