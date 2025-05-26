MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,901 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 789,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 260,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

