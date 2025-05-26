MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mercury General by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

