MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,297 shares of company stock worth $2,214,438. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

