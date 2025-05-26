MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,821 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Fox Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

