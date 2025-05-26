MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.3%

STC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.