MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paysafe by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $719.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSFE

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.