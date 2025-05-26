MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,595 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 315,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,421 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 373,886 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,496,000 after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,071,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $14.21 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $25,513.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at $304,670.45. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $70,340.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,182.55. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

