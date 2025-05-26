MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,084 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Barclays PLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,152,000. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,358,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

