MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,714 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magnite by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Magnite by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $178,787.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,850.41. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,469 shares of company stock worth $919,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

