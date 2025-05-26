MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $74.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

