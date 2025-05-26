MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 999.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 27.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $5,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.93 on Monday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Stories

