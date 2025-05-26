MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,266 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Up 0.5%

MRC opened at $12.40 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

