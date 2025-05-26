Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

