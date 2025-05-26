NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of NewtekOne worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewtekOne by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NewtekOne by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NewtekOne by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NewtekOne by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. Compass Point upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on NEWT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,854.57. This trade represents a 0.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,500. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.