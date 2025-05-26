Northern Trust Corp Has $2.26 Million Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.30. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

