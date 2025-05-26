Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stake Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $40.79 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,908.09. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

