Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

