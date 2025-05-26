Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,037 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.2%

RRC stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,807 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.